GAA: Where to watch this weekend's fixtures

Muireann Duffy

The All-Ireland Hurling Championship is hotting up, with two quarter-finals on the schedule, while provincial Football titles are up for grabs in Leinster and Ulster.

Here's where and when all this weekend's Hurling, Football, Ladies Football and Camogie fixtures will go ahead:

Tipperary v Waterford (All-Ireland Hurling quarter-final)

Waterford and Tipperary are coming into the first quarter-final clash of the weekend on the back of very different results.

Last weekend, the Déise took a solid win over Galway to see an end to the Tribesmen's 2021 campaign, while Tipperary's last outing saw them suffer a five-point loss to Limerick in the Munster final.

Liam Sheedy's side had an impressive start to that game, going into half-time ten points up, but a second half resurrection from the reigning All-Ireland champions was enough to snatch away the All-Ireland semi-final place.

Time: Saturday, 1.30pm.

Venue: Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Coverage: Live on RTÉ One from 1pm.*

Monaghan v Tyrone (Ulster Football final)

Northern neighbours journey south for the Ulster Football final which will be held in Croke Park to allow for a larger crowd.

Four goals for Monaghan saw them get the better of Armagh in their semi-final, however, Tyrone's six-point win over Donegal will have them equally ready for this weekend's clash.

Time: Saturday, 4pm.

Venue: Croke Park.

Coverage: Live on RTÉ Two from 3.30pm and BBC NI.*

Plenty of exciting #GAA Hurling action coming up this weekend! Take a look below to find out more. https://t.co/ketmuA9Phg #BestSeatInTheHouse pic.twitter.com/BOXqvwYphY — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 28, 2021

Dublin v Cork (All-Ireland Hurling quarter-final)

There's no rest for the wicked, as Cork will have to recover quickly from their win over Clare last Saturday to be ready for this weekend's quarter-final meeting with Dublin.

The Dubs will benefit from the time off, but will still be sore from the memory of their 0-19 to 1-25 loss to Kilkenny in the Leinster final on July 17th.

Time: Saturday, 7pm.

Venue: Semple Stadium.

Coverage: Live on Sky Sports Arena from 6pm.*

Dublin v Kildare (Leinster Football final)

Kildare have a big task ahead of them, standing in the way of Dublin's charge for their 11th successive provincial title.

The Dubs' performances in Leinster this season haven't been as comprehensive as we have come to expect, but even when they're not at their best, the All-Ireland champs are more than capable of doing just enough to get the win.

Time: Sunday, 3pm.

Venue: Croke Park.

Coverage: Live on RTÉ from 3.30pm.*

Additional fixtures

Saturday-

Mayo v Tyrone (Nickey Rackard Cup final) 1.30pm, Croke Park. Coverage on Spórt TG4.

Offaly v Limerick (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship, Group 1) 2pm, St Rynagh's GAA, Banagher.

Clare v Westmeath (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship, Group 3) 2pm, Cusack Park, Ennis.

Down v Dublin (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship, Group 2) 5pm, Páirc Esler.

Cork v Offaly (All-Ireland U20 semi-final) 5.15pm, O'Moore Park. Live on TG4 from 5.10pm.*

Cavan v Fermanagh (Lory Meagher Cup final) 6.30pm, Croke Park. Coverage on Spórt TG4.

📢 FIXTURES: All-Ireland Camogie Championships, Saturday, July 31st & Sunday, August 1st



We have 17 fixtures coming your way this weekend, and the knockout stages are within sight! Who will advance? 👀🏆



Full details ➡️ https://t.co/xresxrOhuJ pic.twitter.com/hm5fXvxKg7 — Camogie Association (@OfficialCamogie) July 28, 2021

Sunday-

Derry v Offaly (Christy Ring Cup final) 1pm, Croke Park. Coverage on Spórt TG4.

Armagh v Meath (All-Ireland Ladies Football quarter-final) 2pm, St Tiernach's Park, Clones. Live on TG4.

Tipperary v Wexford (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship, Group 1) 2pm, Semple Stadium.

Cork v Waterford (All-Ireland Ladies Football quarter-final) 3.30pm, Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Live-streaming on the LGFA website.

Cork v Waterford (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship, Group 2) 5pm, Páirc Uí Rinn.

Kilkenny v Galway (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship, Group 3) 5pm, John Lockes GAA, Callan.

Monday-

Mayo v Galway (All-Ireland Ladies Football quarter-final) 1.45pm, MacHale Park. Live on TG4.

Dublin v Donegal (All-Ireland Ladies Football quarter-final) 4pm, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada. Live on TG4.

*Games wil be available to stream live on GAAGO outside of Ireland.