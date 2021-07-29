Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 09:15

Wayne Rooney apologises after hotel images with women emerge

The images were circulated on Sunday, gaining attention on social media and appeared to show Rooney asleep with women beside him.
Wayne Rooney apologises after hotel images with women emerge

By PA Sport Staff

Wayne Rooney has apologised to his family and Derby Football Club after images emerged on Sunday appearing to show the former England striker asleep in a hotel room surrounded by a group of young women.

“I made a mistake,” Derby manager Rooney told Sky Sports after the Championship club’s friendly against Real Betis on Wednesday.

“I went to a private party with two of my friends and from me, I’d like to apologise to my family and the club for the images which were going round and I want to move forward on this.

“I’m grateful to Derby County for giving me this opportunity to get this club back to where it belongs, and I’ll do everything in my power to make sure I do that.”

Wayne Rooney on the touchline
Rooney’s Derby begin their Championship season on Saturday, August 7 against Huddersfield (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The images were circulated on Sunday, gaining attention on social media and appeared to show Rooney asleep with women beside him.

Cheshire Police had confirmed on Tuesday that they had dropped a complaint of blackmail made concerning the images.

Rooney continued: “It’s dealt with. I’m looking forward to moving forward and preparing for another game on Sunday.”

The Rams host Notts County in a friendly on Sunday ahead of their opening match of the Championship season on Saturday, August 7 against Huddersfield.

More in this section

Russians beat US to gold after Simone Biles pulls out for Team USA Russians beat US to gold after Simone Biles pulls out for Team USA
Tokyo 2020: Bronze for Ireland in the women’s four final Tokyo 2020: Bronze for Ireland in the women’s four final
Seamus Coleman wants to keep progressing at Everton after signing new deal Seamus Coleman wants to keep progressing at Everton after signing new deal
Final planning approval given for Casement Park stadium

Final planning approval given for Casement Park stadium

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more