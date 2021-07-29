Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 06:31

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan win Ireland’s first Olympic gold since 2012

The win is Ireland’s first gold medal since Kate Taylor’s boxing victory in 2012
By Nick Mashiter, PA, Tokyo

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan ended Ireland’s Olympic gold drought after a thrilling lightweight double sculls victory.

The Cork pair won the men’s final to earn the country’s first gold medal since Kate Taylor’s boxing victory in 2012.

They also became the first male Irish gold medallists since boxer Michael Carruth in 1992, after beating Germany by just 0.86 seconds at the Sea Forest Waterway on Thursday.

It was O’Donovan’s second Olympic medal after he won silver in the double sculls with brother Gary in Rio. He becomes the first Irish athlete to win Olympic gold and silver medals.

He said: “I didn’t think about too much how I felt at the time, so it’s difficult to compare it from five years after.

“Winning today and silver medal last time, I’ll be a bit happier about that. The silver medal is nice but Fintan did the right job and we went straight to the top at his first Games.

“The two boys (Germany) have been looking strong all week and made us really work hard. Italy were quick off the start and didn’t let us have it easy.”

The duo had set a new Olympic best in the semi-final of six minutes 05.33 seconds but had to fight for gold.

Germans Jonathan Rommelmann and Jason Osborne were 10 lengths clear after 500m but Ireland slowly closed the gap and managed to edge ahead and were a length in front before the finish line.

The Skibbereen duo have also become the first Irish rowers in history to claim a gold medal at the Olympics.

It is the second Irish rowing medal of what is proving to be a hugely successful games for the rowers, with the women’s four also winning an earlier bronze medal.

