Joe Canning confirms inter-county retirement

Five-time All-Star Joe Canning has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

The Portumna man won three Leinster titles with Galway and helped power the western county to their All-Ireland final win over Waterford in 2017.

Speaking on Wednesday, Canning confirmed the news, citing various injuries and surgeries over the last few seasons as factors in his decision.

The 32-year-old first broke onto the Galway senior team in 2008, making his debut in the county's League semi-final defeat to Cork. He went on to claim an All-Star that same year and was named Young Hurler of the Year.

The following season he was the top-scorer of the Championship, bagging 3-46 and his second All-Star for good measure.

Commenting on his decision to depart the county squad, Canning said: "I just feel the time is right, I don't want to stay around too long either. I think that is a bad way as well, just being there for the sake of it."

He said he had decided to retire at the end of the year anyhow, but informed his teammates of his plans following their 1-30 to 3-20 defeat against Waterford on Saturday.

Canning said he was "content" with his decision, adding he will continue to play for his club.