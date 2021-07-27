Tue, 27 Jul, 2021 - 08:37

McSharry's Olympic performance will inspire next generation, says athlete's mother

Mona McSharry became the first Irish swimmer in 25 years to reach an Olympic final.
Vivienne Clarke

The mother of Olympic swimmer Mona McSharry has said her daughter’s success will provide a great incentive for young children.

Viola McSharry told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland: “For other younger kids to see she can come from a small village and achieve all that - she hasn't been training in Dublin or Limerick or anywhere.

"She basically set her ground from here, then of course last year she trained in Tennessee. It really all started here, and it is possible for other young kids as well."

Mona, from Co Sligo, placed eighth in the Women's 100m Breaststroke final in the early hours of Tuesday.

Ms McSharry added that Mona had been “quietly hoping” to get into a semi-final and “maybe, maybe” a final. “That was her goal for this one - she'll have to re-tweak now and set herself a new set of goals for Paris 24.”

Mona’s father Aidan said it was “something really special” for the swimmer to be at the Olympics in Tokyo.

“I didn't think she'd go as far as she did, but we’re really, really happy that she did for her and for us of course and my family here, that she's done us really proud,” he said.

Her sister Luca said: “It is incredible really, when you think about it. You stop for a second and you think it is really amazing - she's gone to the Olympics, gone all the way to the finals - that's pretty cool.”

For her brother Mouric it was going to take a minute for it all to “set in”.

“It's hard to comprehend now straight afterward, it will take a minute to set in, but I'm very proud first off. it's great that she can go out there in her first Olympics, make it to a final and do so well,” he said.

