Olympics: Eighth place finish for McSharry as Rugby Sevens team bow out

Muireann Duffy

Mona McSharry claimed an eighth place finish in Tokyo in the Women's 100m Breaststroke final after becoming to first Irish swimmer in 25 years to take a spot in an Olympic final event.

The Sligo woman put in a time of 1:06.94, slightly outside her semi-final time of 1:06.59.

Speaking after the race, McSharry said: "It’s amazing, thinking about it like that, that there hasn’t been anyone else who has done this in 25 years, I think it puts it into perspective. For me, racing in it is just another final - but it really is a lot more than that. It makes me feel so proud that I made it there."

Rugby Sevens

Elsewhere, the Irish Rugby Sevens team got the win they needed over Kenya, however, the winning margin was not enough to see them through to the quarter-final stages.

Their first win of the Games came after two losses on Monday to the USA and South Africa, with tries from Hugo Lennox and Harry McNulty putting Ireland ahead in the first half, however a Keynan converted try in the closing minute closed the game out 12-7.

Try-scorer McNulty felt the team should have won the game "by a whole lot more", adding: "Realistically, if we had played at our best the last two days I think we would have been well and truly in there and have a really good shot at putting ourselves up for some sort of medal."

Sailing

Annalise Murphy took her best finish so far in Race 5 of 10 in the Laser Radial event.

Murphy came home in ninth, marking her first top 10 finish in Tokyo.

Race 6 followed shortly afterwards, with Murphy claiming 10th, moving her up to 20th overall.

#Sailing



10th place for @Annalise_Murphy in Race 6. Two top 10 finishes moves her into 20th place overall in the #LaserRadials in the 10 race series.



Next up Rob Dickson and Sean Waddilove in the 49ers about to start.#TeamIreland #Tokyo2020 @Irish_Sailing pic.twitter.com/Z1WoRN7T2T — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) July 27, 2021

Triathlon

Carolyn Hayes put in a mammoth performance to finish 23rd in the Women's Individual Triathlon after the race was delayed due to challenging weather conditions.

Hayes posted a time of 2:02.10 after clocking the 10th fastest time in the 10km run, having clawed back from 41st after the swim.

Finishing six minutes behind the winner, Bermuda's Flora Duffy who claimed the country's first-ever gold medal, and just four seconds behind the athlete ahead, Hayes said she was "happy enough" with her performance.

Boxing

There was joy in the ring, with Men's Welterweight Aidan Walsh bagging a win for Team Ireland against Albert Mengue Ayissi of Cameroon.

The unanimous win for the Belfast man means he now advances to the quarter-finals.

"It’s amazing to get the first one out of the way and focus on the next one," Walsh said after the fight.

"I just listened to the coaches’ advice and did what they were telling me. My strategy going into it was to keep it long, keep the basics and to do what the coaches said.

"They always have the best advice and you just have to put your trust in them and listen to the advice that’s given to you. But keep it simple, and what’s worked for me and got me here," he added.