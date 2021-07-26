Mon, 26 Jul, 2021 - 14:47

All-Ireland SHC draw: Tipperary face Waterford in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Dublin play Cork in Thurles

Both games will be televised on RTÉ and Sky Sports respectively.
The draws for the All-Ireland Senior Hurling quarter-finals have taken place, with Tipperary to face last year's finalists Waterford in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on July 31st at 1.30pm.

Next up is Dublin v Cork in Semple Stadium at 7pm. Tipperary v Waterford will be shown on RTÉ, while Sky Sports will televise Dublin v Cork.

In the Nickey Rackard Cup final, Tyrone will face Mayo in Croke Park at 1.30pm on Saturday, followed by the Lory Meagher Cup final between Fermanagh and Cavan at 6.30pm.

In Croke Park on Sunday, Offaly and Derry will contest the Christy Ring Cup final. All three of these games will be televised on TG4.

The GAA also confirmed the All-Ireland U20 Football semi-final between Cork and Offaly will take place in O'Moore Park on Saturday at 5.15pm, with coverage on TG4.

This weekend will also feature the final of the Ulster Football Championship, with Monaghan taking on Tyrone in Croke Park at 4pm on Saturday.

On Sunday, Kildare will also travel to Croker to meet Dublin in the Leinster Football final, which will be televised live on RTÉ.

