Mon, 26 Jul, 2021 - 08:01

13-year-old Momiji Nishiya wins first Olympic women’s skateboarding gold medal

Japan’s Nishiya finished ahead of Brazil’s Rayssa Leal – also aged 13.
By Ian Parker, PA, Tokyo

Momiji Nishiya made history at the age of just 13 on Monday as she became the first women’s Olympic street skateboarding champion.

A day after Yuto Horigome won the men’s competition for Japan, Nishiya doubled up for Japan as she triumphed ahead of Brazil’s Rayssa Leal, also 13.

The sport, making its Olympic debut, has already taken these Games by storm and the sight of these two youngster battling it out for gold only added to the drama at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.

Nishiya finished with a score of 15.26 compared to 14.64 for Leal, who was looking to become the youngest ever Olympic champion but instead had to settle for being the youngest medallist in 85 years.

Japan’s Funa Nakayama, 16, completed an all-teenage podium with a score of 14.64.

