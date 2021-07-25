GAA round-up: Mayo come back to see off Galway and win Connacht title

Connacht Senior Football final

Mayo 2-14 Galway 2-8

A terrific second-half display did the trick for resurgent Mayo who came from behind to secure a 48th Connacht SFC title and a rare piece of Championship silverware at Croke Park.

Trailing by five points at half-time, the 2020 All-Ireland finalists looked in real bother but upped the ante considerably after the break and blew their great rivals away.