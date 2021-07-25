Sun, 25 Jul, 2021 - 15:39

GAA round-up: Mayo come back to see off Galway and win Connacht title

Mayo faced Galway in the Connacht Senior Football final, while Kerry meet Cork in the Munster Senior Football final
Connacht Senior Football final

Mayo 2-14 Galway 2-8

A terrific second-half display did the trick for resurgent Mayo who came from behind to secure a 48th Connacht SFC title and a rare piece of Championship silverware at Croke Park.

Trailing by five points at half-time, the 2020 All-Ireland finalists looked in real bother but upped the ante considerably after the break and blew their great rivals away.

