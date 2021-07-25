Sun, 25 Jul, 2021 - 11:18

Joey Barton charged with assault after woman injured

The Bristol Rovers manager is accused over an alleged incident in south-west London in June.
Helen William, PA

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has been charged with assault by beating after a woman suffered a head injury.

The former Premier League footballer is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court in south-west London on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police said the charge against Barton (38) of Widnes, Cheshire, relates to an alleged incident at a residential property in Kew, south-west London, on June 2nd.

He was arrested on June 2nd, bailed pending further inquiries and has now been charged.

The London Ambulance Service did not attend the scene.

Barton, who played for a number of teams including Manchester City, Newcastle United and Burnley, will attend court on bail.

