Olympics Day 2: Semi-final qualifications, Annalise Murphy begins medal pursuit

It's been another great day for the Irish in Tokyo with some stellar performances keeping a number of Team Ireland athletes in contention.

Rowing

First up this morning, Ireland had four crews looking to secure places in the semi-finals.

In the Women's Pair Repechage, Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley finished behind Greece and the USA with a time of 7:31.99, securing them a spot in the semis.

Next up was Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen in the Lightweight Women's Double Sculls, also finishing third in their Repechage, with a time of 7:23.46, to see them through to the semi-finals.

Powering through the quarter-finals, Sanita Purspure took an emphatic first place in the Women's Single Sculls, finishing with a time of 7:58.3 to claim her spot in the semi-finals.

Last in the boat for Team Ireland today was Philip Doyle and Rónán Byrne, who sadly missed out on a place in the A Final of the Men's Double Sculls after finishing sixth with a time of 6:49.06. They will now compete in the B Final, fighting for an overall seventh place.

Gymnastics

After Rhys McClenaghan's bright start for Ireland at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre yesterday, today was the turn of Cork's Megan Ryan.

Competing in the Women's Artistic Gymnastics qualification round, Ryan took to the vault, uneven bars, balancing beam and floor.

After taking 10.466 on the balancing beam, Ryan went on to claim a 12.000 on the floor, bringing her accumulative score to 22.466. The vault gave her an additional 13.200, before she took 11.533 from the uneven bars, leaving her with an accumulative total of 47.199.

Action is still underway in the remaining subdivisions, with the 24 gymnasts with the highest scores across all the subdivisions progressing to the final.

Sailing

At Enoshima Island, Annalise Murphy became a three-time Olympian, taking to the water for the first race in the Laser Radial event.

With ten races in all which will span the week, Murphy took 35th in Race 1.

After a delay due to weather, the Dublin woman, who took home the silver medal in the event at the Rio Games in 2016, claimed 12th place in Race 2. Her next outing for Race 3 is scheduled for tomorrow.

Canoeing

In the Men's C1, Liam Jegou was looking for a top 15 finish after two heats to progress to the semi-finals.

With a time of 174.57 after a missed gate penalty in his first run, Jegou pulled it back in Heat 2, posting a time of 104.4, earning him 11th place and the all-important qualification.

Dressage

Heike Holstein and Sambuca were next up for Team Ireland, competing in the Dessage Grand Prix qualifying round.

Taking a score of 68.432 per cent in Group D, Holstein now awaits confirmation of her finishing placement to see if they progress to the next stage.

Later

Boxing:

Men's Light Heavy Boxing – Round of 32: Emmet Brennan v Dilshod Ruzmetov (Uzbekistan) (12.40pm)

Swimming:

Women's 100m Backstroke - Heat 3: Danielle Hill (11.05am)

Women's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 5: Mona McSharry (11.45am)