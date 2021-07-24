Sat, 24 Jul, 2021 - 17:13

Olympics: What time are Irish athletes competing on Day 2?

Irish athletes will be in action across several sports early on Sunday morning.
Olympics: What time are Irish athletes competing on Day 2?

Muireann Duffy

Gymnastics

Woman's Artistic Gymnastics – Qualifying, Subdivision 2: Meg Ryan (3.45am Irish time)

Rowing

Women's Pair – Repechage: Monika Dukarska & Aileen Crowley (1.50am)

Lightweight Women's Double Sculls – Repechage: Aoife Casey & Margaret Cremen (2.30am)

Women's Single Sculls – Sanita Puspure (3am)

Men's Double Sculls – A/B semi-final: Ronan Byrne & Phillip Doyle (4.40am)

Boxing

Men's Light Heavy Boxing – Round of 32: Emmet Brennan v Dilshod Ruzmetov (Uzbekistan) (12.40pm)

Canoeing

Men's C1 – Heats: Liam Jegou (5am)

Equestrian

Dressage Grand Prix – Qualifying: Heike Holstein (9.30am)

Sailing

Women's Laser Radical – Race 1: Annalise Murphy (4am)

More in this section

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signs new Manchester United deal Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signs new Manchester United deal
GAA round-up: Waterford withstand Galway to claim qualifier win GAA round-up: Waterford withstand Galway to claim qualifier win
New signing Demarai Gray vows to help get Everton ‘right up there’ New signing Demarai Gray vows to help get Everton ‘right up there’
GAA: Where and when to watch this weekend's fixtures

GAA: Where and when to watch this weekend's fixtures

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more