Olympics: What time are Irish athletes competing on Day 2?

Muireann Duffy
Gymnastics
Woman's Artistic Gymnastics – Qualifying, Subdivision 2: Meg Ryan (3.45am Irish time)
Rowing
Women's Pair – Repechage: Monika Dukarska & Aileen Crowley (1.50am)
Lightweight Women's Double Sculls – Repechage: Aoife Casey & Margaret Cremen (2.30am)
Women's Single Sculls – Sanita Puspure (3am)
Men's Double Sculls – A/B semi-final: Ronan Byrne & Phillip Doyle (4.40am)
2020 Tokyo Olympics – Day 3 preview 📰
Four boats race tomorrow morning – Two repêchages, one quarter-final and one semi-final
Race Times (IST):
01:50 W2- (rep)
02:30 LW2x (rep)
03:00 W1x
04:40 M2x
Read the preview ➡️ https://t.co/Ho0mT4TH8X#wearerowingireland #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/BRv1N4SHwK
— Rowing Ireland (@RowingIreland) July 24, 2021
Boxing
Men's Light Heavy Boxing – Round of 32: Emmet Brennan v Dilshod Ruzmetov (Uzbekistan) (12.40pm)
🕒 @Tokyo2020 Day 2 Schedule 🕒
From the Five Lamps to the Five Rings!@emmetbrennan91 makes his Olympic Debut tomorrow on Day 2 of @Tokyo2020 in Last 32 action v 🇺🇿
He will be expected in ring at 12:42 (Irish Time).
Lets Go Emmet!🇮🇪🥊#IABA #TeamIreland #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/I18DQSlwGy
— IABA (@IABABOXING) July 24, 2021
Canoeing
Men's C1 – Heats: Liam Jegou (5am)
Tokyo 2020 🗻
The Opening ceremony is finished and its nearly time to race. Liam Jegou will race on Sunday morning in the C1 Men heats starting at 5:00am Irish Time. Coverage will be live on RTE 🚣 Only 2 days til we get to cheer Liam on ‼️
Results 📱 - https://t.co/hhnelCkJcC pic.twitter.com/JxGHdIR0tR
— Canoeing Ireland (@CanoeingIreland) July 23, 2021
Equestrian
Dressage Grand Prix – Qualifying: Heike Holstein (9.30am)
The first competition for Ireland’s Olympic sailors begins tomorrow at Enoshima Island, south of Tokyo, Sunday 25th July from 0400 (Irish time) with @Annalise_Murphy marking her third games appearance in the Laser Radial (now known as the ILCA 6) https://t.co/opvIIxBBd5 pic.twitter.com/49TOLNbspE
— Irish Sailing (@Irish_Sailing) July 24, 2021
Sailing
Women's Laser Radical – Race 1: Annalise Murphy (4am)