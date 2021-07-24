Olympics: What time are Irish athletes competing on Day 2?

Muireann Duffy

Gymnastics

Woman's Artistic Gymnastics – Qualifying, Subdivision 2: Meg Ryan (3.45am Irish time)

Rowing

Women's Pair – Repechage: Monika Dukarska & Aileen Crowley (1.50am)

Lightweight Women's Double Sculls – Repechage: Aoife Casey & Margaret Cremen (2.30am)

Women's Single Sculls – Sanita Puspure (3am)

Men's Double Sculls – A/B semi-final: Ronan Byrne & Phillip Doyle (4.40am)

2020 Tokyo Olympics – Day 3 preview 📰



Four boats race tomorrow morning – Two repêchages, one quarter-final and one semi-final



Race Times (IST):

01:50 W2- (rep)

02:30 LW2x (rep)

03:00 W1x

04:40 M2x



Read the preview ➡️ https://t.co/Ho0mT4TH8X#wearerowingireland #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/BRv1N4SHwK — Rowing Ireland (@RowingIreland) July 24, 2021

Boxing

Men's Light Heavy Boxing – Round of 32: Emmet Brennan v Dilshod Ruzmetov (Uzbekistan) (12.40pm)

🕒 @Tokyo2020 Day 2 Schedule 🕒



From the Five Lamps to the Five Rings!@emmetbrennan91 makes his Olympic Debut tomorrow on Day 2 of @Tokyo2020 in Last 32 action v 🇺🇿



He will be expected in ring at 12:42 (Irish Time).



Lets Go Emmet!🇮🇪🥊#IABA #TeamIreland #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/I18DQSlwGy — IABA (@IABABOXING) July 24, 2021

Canoeing

Men's C1 – Heats: Liam Jegou (5am)

Tokyo 2020 🗻

The Opening ceremony is finished and its nearly time to race. Liam Jegou will race on Sunday morning in the C1 Men heats starting at 5:00am Irish Time. Coverage will be live on RTE 🚣 Only 2 days til we get to cheer Liam on ‼️

Results 📱 - https://t.co/hhnelCkJcC pic.twitter.com/JxGHdIR0tR — Canoeing Ireland (@CanoeingIreland) July 23, 2021

Equestrian

Dressage Grand Prix – Qualifying: Heike Holstein (9.30am)

The first competition for Ireland’s Olympic sailors begins tomorrow at Enoshima Island, south of Tokyo, Sunday 25th July from 0400 (Irish time) with @Annalise_Murphy marking her third games appearance in the Laser Radial (now known as the ILCA 6) https://t.co/opvIIxBBd5 pic.twitter.com/49TOLNbspE — Irish Sailing (@Irish_Sailing) July 24, 2021

Sailing

Women's Laser Radical – Race 1: Annalise Murphy (4am)