GAA: Where and when to watch this weekend's fixtures

There is another bumper weekend of GAA fixtures ahead, with Sky Sports, RTÉ and TG4 sharing coverage on TV and matches also available on GAA GO.

On Saturday, there are four matches live on TV, three hurling and one football.

First Waterford face Galway in an All-Ireland Hurling Championship qualifier. The match begins at 2pm and is live on Sky Sports Arena.

Clare then go up against Cork in another All-Ireland Hurling Championship qualifier. Throw-in is at 4.30pm and is also live on Sky Sports Arena.

In ladies football, Donegal will play Kerry in the All-Ireland Championship. Throw-in is at 5pm and coverage is on TG4.

Laois then take on Westmeath in an Allianz Hurling League relegation play-off, with TG4 also broadcasting the match.

On Sunday, there are two provincial football finals.

Galway face Mayo in the Connacht Football Championship final at Croke Park. Throw-in is at 1.30pm and the match will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2.

Later, Kerry play Cork in the Munster Football Championship final. Throw-in is at 4pm in Killarney and the fixture will be shown live on RTÉ 2.

You can also stream the games live on the RTÉ Player.

Saturday, July 24th

Waterford v Galway, All-Ireland Hurling Championship qualifiers, Sky Sports Arena, 2pm

Clare v Cork, All-Ireland Hurling Championship qualifiers, Sky Sports Arena, 4.30pm

Donegal v Kerry, All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship, TG4, 5pm

Laois v Westmeath, Allianz Hurling League D1 relegation play-off, TG4, 7.30pm

Sunday, July 25th

Galway v Mayo, Connacht Football Championship final, RTÉ 2, 1.30pm

Kerry v Cork, Munster Football Championship final, RTÉ 2, 4pm