Alun Wyn Jones to skipper Lions in first Test against South Africa

A dislocated shoulder appeared to have ended the Welshman’s tour four weeks ago.
By Duncan Bech, PA England Rugby Correspondent

Alun Wyn Jones will captain a British and Irish Lions side selected on form over reputation for Saturday’s first Test against South Africa at Cape Town Stadium.

Four weeks after dislocating his shoulder in an injury that appeared to have ended his tour, Jones will continue his sensational comeback by leading Warren Gatland’s side into their critical series opener.

It will be his 10th consecutive Test appearance for the Lions dating back to their last visit to South Africa in 2019.

In a bold team selection, Gatland has overlooked Lions pedigree and established national hierarchies to pick personnel who excelled during the warm-up schedule against modest provincial opposition.

Hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie and number eight Jack Conan have beaten Jamie George and Toby Faletau to their respective positions, despite being less distinguished options.

George and Faletau were the incumbents from the 2017 tour to New Zealand but cannot even secure places on the bench.

