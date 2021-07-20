Football rumours: West Ham rivals want to lure Declan Rice across the capital

By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

England international Declan Rice has been linked with a move to one of West Ham’s London rivals. The Express says Chelsea wanted to sign the midfielder a year ago, with the player since featuring in the Hammers’ run into the Europa League and the Three Lions’ journey to the Euro 2020 final.

The paper, which cites The Football Terrace podcast, claims the Blues will approach West Ham to query the 22-year-old’s availability and price.

The Guardian reports a bid by Manchester United for Raphael Varane is imminent. The France centre-back has one year left at Real Madrid and the paper says he wants to play in the Premier League. United bosses are reportedly willing to offer the 28-year-old a home until 2026, with the Manchester Evening News saying the club is “inching closer” to a deal.

Manuel Locatelli will reportedly stay in Italy to chase Champions League glory. Photo: Nick Potts/PA

Arsenal are willing to pay the £34million asking price for Sassuolo’s Manuel Locatelli but appear likely to miss out on the midfielder. The Italy international (23) is set to choose Juventus as his new club because they can offer him the chance to play Champions League football, according to the Mirror.

The Liverpool Echo reports Everton face competition for the signature of Burnley winger Dwight McNeil. The paper says the former Manchester United youth player (21) has also attracted the interest of Aston Villa.

Manchester City’s Yangel Herrera has reportedly attracted the interest of a number of Premier League clubs following a season on loan with LaLiga side Granada. The Sun reports Leeds, Southampton and West Ham have all kept tabs on the 23-year-old Venezuela midfielder, who is rated at £20m.

Social media round-up

Leicester want Youri Tielemans to sign new contract amid interest from Liverpool https://t.co/9BUfJwsPcG — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) July 19, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer “will move on” if Man Utd don’t end trophy drought this seasonhttps://t.co/1rsmXazVeX #MUFC — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) July 19, 2021

Players to watch



Nuno Mendes: Fabrizio Romano reports Manchester City are monitoring the 19-year-old Portugal and Sporting Lisbon left-back.

Striker Danny Ings reportedly wants to leave the south coast for Manchester. Photo: Neil Hall/PA

Danny Ings: The England and Southampton player (28) wants to move to Manchester City or Manchester United, according to Talksport, but his club have not yet received an enquiry from the striker.

Jens Cajuste: France’s RMC Sport says Newcastle and Brentford are considering recruiting the Sweden midfielder from Midtjylland after Rennes’ efforts to sign the 21-year-old stalled.