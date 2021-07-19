Mon, 19 Jul, 2021 - 13:15

Football Association launches investigation into trouble at Euro 2020 final

England's FA has vowed to identify those responsible for the 'disgraceful scenes' in and around Wembley
Football Association launches investigation into trouble at Euro 2020 final

By Damian Spellman, PA

England's Football Association has commissioned an independent review to investigate the trouble which marred the country's Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy.

The Football Association has announced it informed the UK Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) of the review over the weekend and vowed to identify those responsible for the “disgraceful scenes” both before and during the match.

An FA statement read: “We are determined to fully understand what happened outside and then inside Wembley Stadium at the UEFA EURO 2020 Final on Sunday 11th July 2021.

“We informed DCMS at the weekend that an independent review led by Baroness Casey of Blackstock has been commissioned to report on the facts and circumstances involved. It will speak to all parties concerned and include external experts.”

The statement continued: “A key emphasis of the findings will be to ensure that lessons are learned and such disgraceful scenes are never able to be repeated.

“We continue to work with the relevant authorities in support of their efforts to identify those responsible and hold them to account.”

Troubled flared before the game as dozens of people forced their way into the stadium, while there were ugly scenes in the stands during the game too.

Police have since released CCTV images of some of those they want to question.

Gareth Southgate’s men ultimately lost the final 3-2 on penalties after extra-time had failed to separate the sides, with Leonardo Bonucci having cancelled out Luke Shaw’s early opener.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who had missed from the spot, were later racially abused on social media platforms.

The behaviour of both those who forced their way into Wembley and the online trolls has been widely condemned and cast a pall over hopes for the success of a proposed joint bid by the United Kingdom and Ireland to host the 2030 World Cup finals.

More in this section

Louis Oosthuizen the man to catch on final day of British Open Louis Oosthuizen the man to catch on final day of British Open
Limerick takes Munster title in a game of two halves against Tipperary Limerick takes Munster title in a game of two halves against Tipperary
Dublin and Cork secure quarter-final places after goal fests Dublin and Cork secure quarter-final places after goal fests
'Baby Cannibal' Pogacar claims vintage Tour de France title

'Baby Cannibal' Pogacar claims vintage Tour de France title

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more