Limerick take Munster title after a game of two halves against Tipperary

Limerick pulled off a remarkable second-half performance to beat Tipperary 2-29 to 3-21, winning the Munster hurling title for the third time in a row.

At half-time Limerick were 10 points down, with Tipperary looking in command.

However, in a remarkable second-half performance Kyle Hayes ran from his own 45 with purpose to put it in the back of the net. It was all the more remarkable given the intensity of the 55 minutes of the game already played, in sweltering conditions. Limerick clocked up a score of 2-19 during the second half.