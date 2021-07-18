Sun, 18 Jul, 2021 - 17:15

Lewis Hamilton takes stunning win after crash with Max Verstappen

Hamilton collided with title rival Verstappen on the first lap before clinching victory with a late overtake of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.
By Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent

Lewis Hamilton delivered a remarkable comeback to win the British Grand Prix after he was accused of putting Max Verstappen’s life on the line when Formula One’s championship rivals crashed at 190mph.

Hamilton passed Charles Leclerc with only two-and-a-half laps remaining of a thrilling race after the Ferrari driver ran out of road on the exit of Copse in front of a 140,000 spectators on a sizzling afternoon at Silverstone where this season’s title battle boiled over.

Hamilton was hit with a 10-second penalty for a terrifying lap-one shunt which saw Verstappen’s afternoon end in the barriers and subsequently hospital.

But his stunning win – his eighth on home turf – moved him to within seven points of Verstappen on a remarkable afternoon.

