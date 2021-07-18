Sun, 18 Jul, 2021 - 14:43

GAA: Tyrone lead Donegal after first half as Michael Murphy sent off

As the whistle blew for the first half, Tyrone lead by 0-9 to 0-8.
Tyrone lead Donegal by a point in the second of this year's Ulster Football semi-finals. The teams had been level six times in the first-half, in the broiling heat of Co Fermanagh. However, with just three minutes to half-time, Michael Murphy got a black card, in what may become a gamechanger. Murphy had earlier missed a penalty, awarded after a foul on Ciaran Thompson  by Tyrone's Rory Brennan.

Monaghan await the winners of this encounter, after yesterday surviving a serious fightback from Armagh g to win their Ulster Senior Football Championship semi-final by two points. The final score in Newry was 4-17 to 2-21 with Conor McManus, Jack McCarron, Michael Bannigan and Darren Hughes all finding the back of the net in the first-half for Seamus McEnaney's side.

In Leinster, the line-up for the final will also be decided today as Kildare and Westmeath have just started at Croke Park, while Dublin and Meath throw in at 4.30pm.

At half-time it was Kildare in the lead 0-11 to Westmeath's 0-10.

 

 

