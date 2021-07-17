Sat, 17 Jul, 2021 - 22:03

David McMillan helps Dundalk to victory over Finn Harps

Dundalk beat Finn Harps 1-0 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division today
Digital Desk Staff

Dundalk beat Finn Harps 1-0 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division today.

David McMillan with the goal for the hosts at Oriel Park.

Elsewhere, Cobh Ramblers beat Cabinteely 1-0 in the First Division.

Champions Peamount beat Treaty United 5-1 in the Women's National League today and sit top of the table on goal difference.

Second placed Shelbourne beat Dublin neighbours DLR Waves 2-1.

While Cork and Athlone played out a 2-2 draw at Turners Cross and Wexford Youths beat Galway 1-0 away from home.

