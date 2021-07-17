Sat, 17 Jul, 2021 - 21:53

Kilkenny defeat Dublin to win 17th Leinster title under Brian Cody

Kilkenny claimed the Leinster title with a dominant victory over Dublin at Croke Park today
Kilkenny defeat Dublin to win 17th Leinster title under Brian Cody

James Cox

Kilkenny claimed the Leinster title with a dominant victory over Dublin at Croke Park today.

A 1-25 to 0-19 scoreline saw Brian Cody win the Bob O'Keefe Cup for the 17th time as Kilkenny boss.

Dublin were missing a number of players due to a Covid cases in the camp with Cian O’Callaghan, Ronan Hayes, Fergal Whiteley and Oisin O’Rorke all missing.

TJ Reid was the star man for the Cats as he scored 1-10, including a penalty after a Jake Malone foul on Eoin Cody.

Dublin's leading scorer was Donal Burke with 10 points.

Dublin will be hoping to have their missing players back for the qualifiers while Kilkenny march on to the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Earlier on, Wexford were knocked out of the Championship by Clare for the second season in a row.

 

 

More in this section

Rory McIlroy plays down club-throwing incident but admits to consistency issues Rory McIlroy plays down club-throwing incident but admits to consistency issues
Clare hold off comeback to knock Wexford out of championship Clare hold off comeback to knock Wexford out of championship
Lewis Hamilton claims pole for Formula One’s maiden Sprint race at Silverstone Lewis Hamilton claims pole for Formula One’s maiden Sprint race at Silverstone
Monaghan under-20s captain dies in road crash after Ulster football semi-final

Monaghan under-20s captain dies in road crash after Ulster football semi-final

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more