Kilkenny defeat Dublin to win 17th Leinster title under Brian Cody

James Cox

Kilkenny claimed the Leinster title with a dominant victory over Dublin at Croke Park today.

A 1-25 to 0-19 scoreline saw Brian Cody win the Bob O'Keefe Cup for the 17th time as Kilkenny boss.

Dublin were missing a number of players due to a Covid cases in the camp with Cian O’Callaghan, Ronan Hayes, Fergal Whiteley and Oisin O’Rorke all missing.

TJ Reid was the star man for the Cats as he scored 1-10, including a penalty after a Jake Malone foul on Eoin Cody.

Dublin's leading scorer was Donal Burke with 10 points.

Dublin will be hoping to have their missing players back for the qualifiers while Kilkenny march on to the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Earlier on, Wexford were knocked out of the Championship by Clare for the second season in a row.