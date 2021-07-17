Davy Fitzgerald calls treatment of his family an 'absolute and utter disgrace'

Digital Desk Staff

Davy Fitzgerald has said alleged abuse directed at him and his family will “all come to roost very soon”.

Speaking after Wexford's defeat to Clare today, Fitzgerald said the past year has been the “toughest” he has experienced in the GAA.

The Wexford boss said: “I didn’t even know if I wanted to come into this game, to tell you the truth.”

He said the treatment of his family, and lies spread about them, are “an absolute and utter disgrace”.

Fitzgerald called the local media's behaviour “absolutely disgusting”, accusing them of causing division in Clare GAA.

“I’ll put it to you like this - in Clare, the biggest problem we have is a small bunch of people that create problems. They think they’re helping, and they’re not.

“My dad (county board secretary, Pat Fitzgerald), who I’m extremely proud of, has done an unbelievable job. The amount of abuse and stick and criticism that he has taken, unwarranted, is not — not — justified.

“Can I say to people, people have brothers and sisters, mams and dads. People have people that actually care about them and what people in the media in Clare have done is absolutely disgusting. What people on social media have done is disgusting. What one or two people — one or two clubs — have done, instead of looking at themselves and how they can make their teams better, they have tried to pull us into a place that we don’t need to be.”

Fitzgerald also said he would be willing to put an end to his feud with Clare manager Brian Lohan.

“For the sake of Clare, 110 per cent if someone got a meeting between me and Brian Lohan in the morning, I'd do it.

“I mightn't like Brian Lohan and mightn't have much time for him and the way he does stuff. He'd have the same for me. But we shouldn't be at each other in Clare. If Clare are to succeed, they all need to be together.

“And I am saying it straight now, would I put it to bed? I'd stand up in the morning and I would go and talk to anyone, shake hands, and I'd put it to bed. I don't want Clare to be fighting with each other. We need to have a good hard look at ourselves in Clare and stop that.”