Monaghan survived a serious fightback from Armagh this evening to win their Ulster Senior Football Championship semi-final by two points.

4-17 to 2-21 was the final score in Newry with Conor McManus, Jack McCarron, Michael Bannigan and Darren Hughes all finding the back of the net in the first-half for Seamus McEnaney's side.

McEnaney felt at full-time that they deserved the win.

Monaghan will now meet the winners of Donegal and Tyrone in the Ulster final.