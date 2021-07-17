Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke wins European sprint double

Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke has won the 200 metres title at the European Athletics U20 Championships.

Adeleke, who doesn't turn 19 until next month, took the win in 22.90 seconds.

It was arguably one of the finest runs at the European Under-20 Championships in Tallinn, Estonia, according to The Irish Times.

This improved her own senior record of 22.96, which she took off Phil Healy back in May, and gave the Dublin sprinter a winning margin of over half a second on her nearest rival.

Earlier on, Adeleke continued her remarkable winning streak of underage sprint titles with victory in the 100 metres.

Cian McPhillips added a third gold medal for Ireland with a brilliant victory in the 1,500m. The Longford native is 16.

Nick Griggs added a fourth gold medal for Ireland by winning the 3,000m race.