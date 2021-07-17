Max Verstappen fastest in final practice as drivers limber up for Sprint race

By Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent, Silverstone

Max Verstappen finished fastest in the final practice session ahead of Formula One’s inaugural Sprint race on Saturday.

The Dutchman, who will start behind pole-sitter Lewis Hamilton, ended the one-hour running at a sun-cooked Silverstone three tenths faster than Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc’s team-mate Carlos Sainz finished third, with Hamilton eighth in his Mercedes.

🏁 END OF FP2 🏁



TOP 10

Verstappen

Leclerc

Sainz

Ocon

Perez

Norris

Ricciardo

Hamilton

Bottas

Gasly #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/aej3vIUqMz — Formula 1 (@F1) July 17, 2021

The seven-time world champion was 1.2 seconds adrift of his title rival, but the field were operating on varying fuel levels.

Hamilton delighted the home crowd here on Friday evening when he saw off Verstappen by just 0.075 secs to qualify first for the Sprint.

A little bit of post-session drama as Valtteri Bottas goes sideways following a practice start! 😮



The Finn's tyres won't be in great shape but otherwise no damage done, it appears.#BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/n53OWoER2A — Formula 1 (@F1) July 17, 2021

The maiden race – a 17-lap dash to the chequered flag which determines the grid for Sunday’s British Grand Prix – will take place at 4.30pm in front of more than 100,000 fans.

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon finished fourth in Saturday’s practice ahead of the Red Bull of Sergio Perez and McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Valtteri Bottas, who spun late in the session, finished ninth.