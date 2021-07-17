Sat, 17 Jul, 2021 - 12:33

Monaghan under-20s captain dies in road crash after Ulster football semi-final

Tributes have been paid to Brendan Óg Ó Dufaigh, who died in a collision on the N2 in Tullybuck, Clontibret on Friday night.
Tributes have been paid to Monaghan’s under-20s captain Brendan Óg Ó Dufaigh who was killed in a road collision on Friday night.

The 19-year-old died after two cars collided on the N2 in Tullybuck, Clontibret at around 11.30pm.

It is understood he was returning from playing in the Ulster football championship semi-final against Donegal.

His club Monaghan Harps tweeted this morning: “Our club is devastated at the news of the untimely death of our senior player and county U20 captain Brendan Óg Ó Dufaigh.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time. All club activity has been postponed until further notice.”

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy said there was a dark cloud over Co Monaghan after “such a tragic loss of a wonderful young man. Deepest sympathies to all who knew and loved him”.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera footage (including dashcam) are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

South Africa give Siya Kolisi chance to recover from Covid for first Lions Test

