Aviva Stadium to host 2024 Europa League final

Kenneth Fox

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) have confirmed that the Aviva Stadium will be the host of the 2024 Europa League final.

Following talks in London last weekend, UEFA’s Executive Committee awarded the staging of the final to the Aviva Stadium.

The final will mark the second time the Aviva Stadium has hosted the UEFA Europa League final after Porto beat fellow Portuguese side Braga 1-0 back in 2011.

FAI chief executive officer Jonathan Hill and president Gerry McAnaney confirmed the news after a meeting ahead of the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium.

Great news!



FAI secure 2024 UEFA Europa League final for @AVIVAStadium 🏟️



Great to have the final come back to Dublin 🙌



➡️ https://t.co/ce1orx4PVB#UEL pic.twitter.com/qJUhBP78ph — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) July 16, 2021

Landmark event

Announcing the decision, Mr Hill said: “This is really positive news, not just for Dublin but for Ireland as we prepare to host such a major football event and showcase the Aviva Stadium and Irish hospitality to the world in 2024.

“We were all disappointed when the Covid-19 pandemic saw the four UEFA EURO 2020 games moved away from Dublin, so this really is something to look forward to just three years from now.

“The 2024 UEFA Europa League final will be a landmark event with huge economic benefits for Dublin and for Ireland along with the boost it will give our game in the build-up to the final.”

He thanked UEFA for awarding the final to the Aviva Stadium as well as the Irish government, Dublin City Council, Sport Ireland and the Aviva Stadium for their continued support.

The Minister for Sport, Catherine Martin welcomed UEFA’s announcement in relation to the awarding of the 2024 UEFA Europa League final to Dublin.

She said: “I am delighted to hear the news this evening that Dublin has been chosen by UEFA to host the 2024 UEFA Europa League Final.

“It is the second time that the city has been chosen to host this prestigious event. After the disappointment of not being in a position to host the EURO 2020 games, this is very welcome news and will give all football fans in Ireland a boost!”