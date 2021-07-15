Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 22:14

Bohemians cruise into second qualifying round after win against Stjarnan

Striker Georgie Kelly scored the opening goal midway through the first half to kicks things off for the home side.
Kenneth Fox

Bohemians have brushed aside Icelandic outfit Stjarnan after a 3-0 win at the Aviva stadium this evening.

The Gypsies are now into the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.

Kelly doubled his lead midway through the second half after another poacher's finish. Liam Burt sealed the win for Bohs after a cross from Keith Buckley late on.

Earlier today, Sligo Rovers were knocked out of the Europa Conference League qualifiers in the opening round.

Liam Buckley's side lost 2-1 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate against Icelandic side F-H at the Showgrounds.

Former Scottish U21 international Steven Lennon netted twice for the visitors, with Sligo's only response - teenager Johnny Kenny's first European goal - coming far too late.

Sligo came into this second leg aiming to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Iceland.

Manager Liam Buckley made three changes to his line-up, one of these enforced as midfield talisman Greg Bolger sat out proceedings due to his red card the previous week.

Earlier in the week, Dundalk cruised through to the second qualifying round with a 5-0 aggregate victory over Welsh side Newton, winning 1-0 away from home.

