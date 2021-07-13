Michael Duffy goal helps Dundalk ease past Newtown

James Cox

Dundalk eased past Newtown 1-0 tonight to complete a 5-0 aggregate victory in the UEFA Europa League Conference League.

Michael Duffy's goal secured the club's biggest ever aggregate win in Europe.

Vinny Perth's side looked comfortable throughout against the Welsh side, as they came into the game on the back of a 4-0 win at Oriel Park last week.

They will now face either Levadia Tallinn of Estonia or St Joseph’s of Gibraltar in the next round.

The goal game in the 52nd minute as Duffy raced on to Daniel Kelly's pass before scoring.

NEWTOWN AFC: Jones; C Williams, Mills-Evans, Roberts, Arsan; Fletcher, Rowland (Rushton, 61 mins), Hughes (McAllister, 87 mins); Davies, A Williams, Mwandwe (Breese, 73 mins).

DUNDALK: Abibi; Jurkovskis, Boyle, Nattestad, Leahy (Adedokun, 57 mins); Stanton, McEleney (Han, 77 mins); Kelly (O’Kane, 69 mins), Patching, Duffy (Zahibo, 57 mins); McMillan (Midtskogen, 69 mins).

Referee: Andrei Chivulete (Romania).