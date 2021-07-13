Tue, 13 Jul, 2021 - 21:29

Michael Duffy goal helps Dundalk ease past Newtown

Michael Duffy's goal secured the club's biggest ever aggregate win in Europe
Michael Duffy goal helps Dundalk ease past Newtown

James Cox

Dundalk eased past Newtown 1-0 tonight to complete a 5-0 aggregate victory in the UEFA Europa League Conference League.

Michael Duffy's goal secured the club's biggest ever aggregate win in Europe.

Vinny Perth's side looked comfortable throughout against the Welsh side, as they came into the game on the back of a 4-0 win at Oriel Park last week.

They will now face either Levadia Tallinn of Estonia or St Joseph’s of Gibraltar in the next round.

The goal game in the 52nd minute as Duffy raced on to Daniel Kelly's pass before scoring.

NEWTOWN AFC: Jones; C Williams, Mills-Evans, Roberts, Arsan; Fletcher, Rowland (Rushton, 61 mins), Hughes (McAllister, 87 mins); Davies, A Williams, Mwandwe (Breese, 73 mins).

DUNDALK: Abibi; Jurkovskis, Boyle, Nattestad, Leahy (Adedokun, 57 mins); Stanton, McEleney (Han, 77 mins); Kelly (O’Kane, 69 mins), Patching, Duffy (Zahibo, 57 mins); McMillan (Midtskogen, 69 mins).

Referee: Andrei Chivulete (Romania).

More in this section

Where does the Ireland/UK World Cup bid stand after Euro 2020 issues? Where does the Ireland/UK World Cup bid stand after Euro 2020 issues?
Six players whose Euro 2020 exploits could make them Premier League targets Six players whose Euro 2020 exploits could make them Premier League targets
Rugby League World Cup to go ahead as planned Rugby League World Cup to go ahead as planned
Rory McIlroy moving on from missed cuts with new confidence for Open challenge

Rory McIlroy moving on from missed cuts with new confidence for Open challenge

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more