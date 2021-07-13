Tue, 13 Jul, 2021 - 16:12

MP calls out Chiellini over Saka grab in Euro 2020 final

Jacob Young, Tory MP for Redcar, asked whether yanking the England teenager to the floor was also a ‘tradition’
By Tom Wilkinson, PA

A Tory MP has challenged Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini over his yellow card foul on the England star Bukayo Saka in the Euro 2020 final.

Redcar MP Jacob Young responded to a tweet by the Azzurri skipper in which Chiellini posted a photo of the Euro 2020 trophy on his bed – saying he was following the tradition of sleeping with it.

Mr Young, 28, replied with a photo of the Italian captain yanking Saka back by his shirt collar during the match at Wembley, and saying: “Anche questa e una tradizione?”, meaning: “Is this also a tradition?”

Chiellini’s triumphant post referred back to his predecessor Fabio Cannavaro sleeping with the World Cup when Italy won in 2006.

The image has been liked almost 900,000 times on Instagram.

The Italian captain’s yellow card foul on Saka during extra time after the 19-year-old had skipped past him has been called cynical by some fans, with many England supporters saying it deserved a red card.

