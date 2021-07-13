Daniel Sturridge to begin training with Real Mallorca

By PA Sport Staff

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is to start training with Real Mallorca, the Spanish outfit have announced.

The 31-year-old has been without a club since leaving Turkey’s Trabzonspor during the 2019-20 season.

A statement on Mallorca’s official website on Tuesday said: “RCD Mallorca has extended an invitation for Daniel Sturridge to participate from tomorrow, July 14, in the training sessions of the club’s first team as part of its preparation process.”

Sturridge had six-and-a-half seasons as a Liverpool player, during which he scored 67 goals in 160 appearances for the club and had a loan spell at West Brom, before moving on to Trabzonspor on a three-year deal in the summer of 2019.

The following March his contract was terminated by mutual consent, shortly before he was given a four-month ban for breaching the Football Association’s gambling regulations.

The ex-Manchester City and Chelsea man has scored eight times in 26 England caps and also played for Great Britain at the London 2012 Olympics.

Mallorca will be playing in LaLiga next season after being promoted as second-tier runners-up last term.