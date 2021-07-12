How the Italian media reacted to the Azzurri’s Euro 2020 triumph

By PA Sport staff

Italy won Euro 2020 following a dramatic penalty shoot-out success over England at Wembley.

Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri triumphed 3-2 on spot-kicks after a 1-1 draw to be crowned champions of Europe for the first time since 1968.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how Italian media reacted to the result.

‘Three Lions turned into puppies’

‘Too good’ (Troppo bello) was the headline on the front page of Gazzetta dello Sport. The paper hailed Italy’s victory as fully deserved, writing that “the Three Lions were tamed, we turned them into puppies” and that success had been gained “as protagonists, not opportunists”. The presence of Hollywood star Tom Cruise at Wembley was also referenced by correspondent Marco Pasotto: “We were stronger than the wishes of Queen Elizabeth, the encouragement of Boris Johnson and the good luck over the phone by Tom Cruise, because this time the mission impossible was carried out by Italian actors.”

‘Football came home’

Corriere dello Sport proclaimed: ‘It’s ours!’ (E Nostra!). Journalist Ivan Zazzaroni believed Italy’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup had been “reduced to a forgettable accident”, while also mocking English chants of ‘It’s coming home’. “Football came home! The football is back in the house . Ours, however,” he wrote. “We deserved this triumph, we beat everything and everyone, 70,000 Brits, the royal family, UEFA, the sceptics, British optimism, Boris Johnson.”

‘It’s coming Rome’

Continuing on that theme – and repeating a phrase chanted by Italy’s jubilant squad – La Repubblica led with ‘It’s coming Rome’ on their website, while ‘Europe is ours’ was their front page headline. The paper declared Italy had finally found heirs to their winning squad of 1968, while suggesting England’s lengthy wait for a trophy may not end anytime soon. “England, after having long dreamed of dispelling the taboo that has lasted for 55 years, is back in despair,” wrote reporter Jacopo Manfredi. “It is difficult to imagine that such a tempting opportunity will come to them in a hurry.”

‘The curse of Wembley is lifted’

Italy manager Roberto Mancini, right, and Gianluca Vialli suffered Wembley disappointment as Sampdoria players almost 30 years ago (Mike Egerton/PA)

As in many other papers, Corriere della Sera lavished manager Mancini with praise for an unexpected achievement. “The coach believed in it from day one, he said as soon as he arrived in the national team that the European Championship could be won. He succeeded,” wrote Guido De Carolis, while referencing that Mancini and his colleague Gianluca Vialli had suffered European Cup final agony at Wembley as Sampdoria players in 1992. “The curse of Wembley is lifted.”

Presidential meeting

#ItsComingRome #EURO2020 Le foto più belle dell'arrivo a Roma della Nazionale campione d'Europa. https://t.co/0HaDp6kRVm — Il Giorno (@qn_giorno) July 12, 2021

Il Giorno’s Monday morning website coverage focused on Italy’s jubilant return to Rome. According to the outlet, the team landed at Fiumicino airport just after 6am local time, before coach Mancini and captain Giorgio Chiellini appeared at the top of the plane’s steps to be “greeted by the roar of airport operators gathered under the aircraft.” The squad then transferred to a hotel in the centre of the capital for meetings with president Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Mario Draghi, with beaten Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini also in attendance. Around a hundred fans were reported to be outside the hotel, waving tricolour flags, and singing: “We are the European champions”.