Clare and Wexford meet again after hurling qualifier draw

James Cox

Clare and Wexford are set to go up against each other again after this morning's All-Ireland hurling qualifier draw.

Davy Fitzgerald's side will face Brian Lohan's Clare again after their qualifying tie last season.

On that occasion Clare were the much better side as they ran out winners on a 1-21 to 0-17 scoreline.

The other tie drawn this morning was Laois v Waterford, which will be the first championship clash between the two counties since 2014.

Both games will take place next weekend with full details set to be announced later today.

Cork and Galway received byes into the second round of the qualifiers.

First round qualifiers

Laois v Waterford

Clare v Wexford