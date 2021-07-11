Euro 2020 final live: Luke Shaw scores early to put England up 1-0

Kenneth Fox

2 minutes: GOAL! Luke Shaw has opened the scoring for England in the Euro 2020 final

They made a dream start and went ahead after only two minutes.

Harry Kane spread the play out to Trippier and the wing-back’s cross was rammed home at the far post by Luke Shaw as Wembley went wild.

The game gets underway!

England and Italy face off in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium this evening.

The Azzuri have won the tournament before back in 1968 when they hosted it. England meanwhile are looking for a first European championship in their history.

Here are starting line-ups for both teams before kick-off.

There have been reports of scuffles between fans and security with the London Metropolitan Police tweeting: “We supported the security teams at Wembley Stadium a short time ago with this incident.

“Wembley security officials have confirmed there was no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium.”

A man has been taken to hospital after he was hit by a bus in Wembley, the Metropolitan Police said.

“Police were called at 5.49pm on Sunday, July 11 to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a bus in High Road, Wembley,” a statement given to the PA news agency said.

“Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service.

“The pedestrian – a man – was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as non-life threatening.

“The driver of the bus stopped at the scene.

“No arrests were made. Enquiries are ongoing.”