GAA wrap: Covid-stricken Mayo thrash Leitrim to reach Connacht final

The Green and Red hammered Leitrim 5-20 to 11 points at MacHale Park this afternoon.
Mayo and Galway will contest the Connacht Senior Football Championship final for a second consecutive year.

It is after the Green and Red hammered Leitrim 5-20 to 11 points at MacHale Park this afternoon.

James Horan was forced into a number of changes after a cohort of players in the camp were close contacts of a Covid case.

In a statement Mayo GAA said at the time: “We are currently working with the HSE on a number of Covid-19 related queries amongst members of the County Senior Football panel.

“Mayo GAA are following HSE guidelines and our Senior team are continuing their preparation for Sunday’s Connacht Championship game versus Leitrim.”

Darren McHale, Darren Coen, Ryan O'Donoghue and Tommy Conroy all found the back of the net for Mayo.

Meanwhile, Rory Gallagher's Derry are taking on his former Donegal side in their Ulster quarter-final at Ballybofey where they have just thrown-in.

The score is currently Donegal 6 points to Derry 7 points, in a tightly contested game at MacCumhaill Park.

