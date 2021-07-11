Sun, 11 Jul, 2021 - 11:55

Wimbledon day 14: History beckons for Novak Djokovic

The Serbian is bidding to win a record-equalling 20th grand slam title
By PA Sport Staff

Novak Djokovic has a date with destiny when he steps out on Centre Court in the Wimbledon men’s singles final.

The world number one and defending champion faces Italy’s Matteo Berrettini as he bids to win a record-equalling 20th grand slam title.

Victory would bring him level with long-time rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Berrettini is in his first grand slam final, but the seventh seed’s booming serve and destructive forehand make him a dangerous opponent.

Here, we look ahead to day 14 at Wimbledon.

History calling

There is a lot at stake for Djokovic (David Gray/AELTC Pool)

Not only can Djokovic land major trophy number 20, he can also become only the fourth man to win three consecutive Wimbledons along with Federer, Pete Sampras and Bjorn Borg. Victory would also take him three quarters of the way to a Grand Slam, with just the US Open to complete the set this year.

Forza Italia

All eyes will be on Wembley this evening for England’s date with Italy at Euro 2020, but there is a new Italian star on the block. Berrettini proved his grass court pedigree when he won on his debut at Queen’s Club three weeks ago and is out to emulate Boris Becker, who did the same in 1985 and went on to triumph at the All England Club.

Head to head

About yesterday…

Half a century separated the first Wimbledon wins of Australians Evonne Goolagong Cawley and Ashleigh Barty, who wore a dress dedicated to her friend and mentor throughout the tournament.

Day 14 order of play

Centre Court 2pm
Novak Djokovic v Matteo Berrettini.

