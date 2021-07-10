Sat, 10 Jul, 2021 - 22:12

Young Irish side put 70 points past USA in stunning display

Kenneth Fox

A young Irish side have beaten the USA 71-10 at the Aviva stadium, with a number of new faces getting a chance to shine.

Leinster hooker Rónan Kelleher was named man of the match after he got over the try line four times.

After some early issues with their lineout, Ireland got to grips with the game after a penalty from Joey Carbery. The first try was scored by Ulster winger Robert Baloucoune who touched down after a slaloming run.

Tries from Nick Twomey and Rónan Kelleher meant the score at the break was 31-3.

The visiting side put together a promising performance last weekend against England losing 43-29, but they failed to reach the same levels this evening.

The youthful Irish side with Craig Casey at the helm, put on a show for the crowd with a great display of off the cuff rugby.

Ireland continued their dominance in the second half with tries from Kelleher, Stuart McCloskey and Hugo Keenan putting the hosts up 55-3.

Young Munster starlet Gavin Coombes also got on the scoresheet after an encouraging display.

Connacht prop Finlay Bealham finished off the scoring in the final moments to cap off a hugely impressive win from a young Ireland team.

