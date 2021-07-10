Sat, 10 Jul, 2021 - 19:05

GAA wrap: Tyrone earn comfortable win against Cavan

Brian Kennedy got the goal for the hosts just after half-time.
Digital Desk Staff

Tyrone have beaten reigning Ulster champions Cavan 1-18 to 13 points in their Ulster Football Championship quarter-final at Omagh.

Tipperary go up against Kerry in the last-four in the Munster Championship at Semple Stadium at 7pm.

Elsewhere, Cork beat Limerick 1-16 to 11 points at the Gaelic Grounds earlier on to book their place in the provincial decider.

John O'Rourke with the goal for the Rebels early on.

***

Laois' hurlers beat Antrim 2-27 to 2-21 at Parnell Park this afternoon and will be included in Monday's All-Ireland qualifiers draw.

The result means Antrim meanwhile will be playing in the Joe McDonagh Cup next year.

***

There are two 2020 All-Ireland finals down for decision this evening.

Four-in-a-row chasing Galway lead Kilkenny 10-points-to-6 at half-time in the All-Ireland Minor Hurling decider at O'Moore Park.

While Dublin and Cork contest the under-20 Hurling decider at Nowlan Park from 7:15pm.

