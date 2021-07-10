GAA wrap: Tyrone earn comfortable win against Cavan

Digital Desk Staff
Tyrone have beaten reigning Ulster champions Cavan 1-18 to 13 points in their Ulster Football Championship quarter-final at Omagh.
Brian Kennedy got the goal for the hosts just after half-time.
Tipperary go up against Kerry in the last-four in the Munster Championship at Semple Stadium at 7pm.
Elsewhere, Cork beat Limerick 1-16 to 11 points at the Gaelic Grounds earlier on to book their place in the provincial decider.
John O'Rourke with the goal for the Rebels early on.
Laois' hurlers beat Antrim 2-27 to 2-21 at Parnell Park this afternoon and will be included in Monday's All-Ireland qualifiers draw.
The result means Antrim meanwhile will be playing in the Joe McDonagh Cup next year.
There are two 2020 All-Ireland finals down for decision this evening.
Four-in-a-row chasing Galway lead Kilkenny 10-points-to-6 at half-time in the All-Ireland Minor Hurling decider at O'Moore Park.
While Dublin and Cork contest the under-20 Hurling decider at Nowlan Park from 7:15pm.