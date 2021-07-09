Basketball Ireland 'conducting full investigation' into CEO's Sterling comment

James Cox

Basketball Ireland has announced it will conduct a 'full investigation' into its chief executive's social media post about England footballer Raheem Sterling, which has led for calls for him to resign.

Bernard O’Byrne replied to a BBC Facebook post about the penalty won by Sterling in England’s Euro 2020 semi-final victory over Denmark, writing: “BLACK DIVES MATTER”.

In a statement on the matter, Basketball Ireland said: “We are following internal processes and conducting a full investigation.

“Inclusion and diversity is inherent within basketball in Ireland, it is part of the fabric of Basketball Ireland and the Board want to reaffirm its commitment to both. Our clubs, players, coaches and volunteers throughout the country work so hard in their communities, embracing all, and this continues to be the case.”

Basketball Ireland chairman, Paul McDevitt, said: “The Board of Basketball Ireland held an emergency meeting today. We are fully aware of the gravity of the situation. We cannot comment on our ongoing internal investigation and would urge patience while this is completed.”

O'Byrne apologised after deleting the post.

He said: “My choice of words commenting on a penalty incident were not thought out. It was an error of judgement and I wholeheartedly apologise for the comments.”