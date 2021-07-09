GAA: where to watch this weekend's fixtures

Muireann Duffy

Galway v Kerry (All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship)

In the opener of the weekend, Galway and Kerry meet in Ennis to kick off the 2021 Ladies Football All-Ireland Senior Championship.

Galway are coming off the back of a heavy defeat to Donegal in the final round of the league, while Kerry will have to sweep aside the disappointment of their Division 2 final defeat to Meath.

With Donegal also in the group, and next in line for Galway on July 17th, an early win will be a welcome boost for either county.

Time: Friday, 7.30pm.

Venue: Cusack Park.

Coverage: Live on TG4 from 7.20pm.

Antrim v Laois (All-Ireland Hurling preliminary round)

There's more than one incentive to win Saturday's clash in Parnell Park with the winner earning a spot in Round 1 of the All-Ireland Hurling Championship, while the loser is relegated to the Joe McDonagh Cup for 2022.

Quarter-final losses to Dublin and Wexford respectively have led Antrim and Laois to this point, and neither side will look back fondly on those outings. Antrim suffered a 3-31 to 0-22 beating, while Laois had an equally tough loss, 5-31 to 1-23.

If they get back to the strength they showed earlier this season, Antrim will have the beating of Seamus Plunkett's men, taking confidence from the 2-23 to 1-22 win they earned when the sides met in the final round of the league last month.

Time: Saturday, 2.30pm.

Venue: Parnell Park.

Coverage: Live on GAAGO.

Dublin v Tyrone (All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship)

All-Ireland champions Dublin get their title defence underway on Saturday, travelling to Breffni Park to take on Tyrone.

The northern county will be aching from their Ulster semi-final loss to Armagh last weekend, but there'll be no room for error if they are to stop the Dubs run for five-in-a-row.

Time: Saturday, 2pm.

Venue: Breffni Park.

Limerick v Cork (Munster Football semi-final)

The first provincial outing for the two counties, Limerick have home advantage, but Cork will be the fancied side.

Comfortably beating Westmeath to hold onto their Division 2 status in their last appearance, the Rebels will be eager to stay on a winning run.

Whoever wins faces either the in-form Kerry, or last year's Munster champions Tipperary in the final, so while getting a win on Saturday will put a spring in their step, a much more daunting challenge may lie ahead.

Time: Saturday, 4pm.

Venue: Gaelic Grounds.

Coverage: Live on GAAGO.

Tipperary v Kerry (Munster Football semi-final)

On the other side of the Munster draw, 2020 champs Tipperary host Kerry.

The Premier country took their provincial crown last year without facing Peter Keane's men, thanks to Cork's superb efforts in knocking them out in the semi-final, so this game is a bit of an unknown.

However, Kerry's performances this year have shown they're back to their best and a semi-final slip-up two years in a row is not looking likely.

Time: Saturday, 7pm.

Venue: Semple Stadium.

Coverage: Live on Sky Sports Arena from 6.30pm.

Mayo v Leitrim (Connacht Football semi-final)

Galway await their opponents for the Connacht Football final scheduled for July 25th.

While unfair to write a team off, a win for Leitrim would be such a shock that even they would hardly bank on it.

Illustrating the gap, Mayo eased their way to promotion from Division 2 while Leitrim didn't manage to win a single game down in Division 4. The counties also met last year at the provincial quarter-final stage, with Mayo taking a 2-15 to 0-10 win.

Time: Sunday, 2pm.

Venue: Parnell Park.

Coverage: Live on RTÉ Two from 1.30pm.

Additional fixtures

Saturday-

Westmeath v Kildare (Joe McDonagh Cup, Group A) 3pm, Cusack Park, Mullingar.

Meath v Kerry (Joe McDonagh Cup, Group B) 7pm, Páirc Tailteann.

Tyrone v Cavan (Ulster Football quarter-final) 4.30pm, Healy Park. Live on Sky Sports Arena from 3.30pm.

Derry v Wicklow (Christy Ring Cup, Group A) 2pm, Owenbeg.

Leitrim v Donegal (Nickey Packard Cup, Group A) 2pm, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada.

Monaghan v Longford (Lory Meagher Cup, Group A) 2pm, Inniskeen.

Armagh v Monaghan (All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship) 2pm, Athletic Grounds.

Cavan v Mayo (All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship) 2pm, Markievicz Park.

Cork v Meath (All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship) 2pm, Birr.

Sunday-

Donegal v Derry (Ulster Football quarter-final) 4pm, Ballybofey. Live on RTÉ Two and BBC Sport NI.

Minor/U20-