Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 10:14

Scottish Open: Rory McIlroy disturbed on tee as man grabs club from his bag

McIlroy was waiting to get his round under way at 8am at the Renaissance Club alongside US Open champion Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas
Scottish Open: Rory McIlroy disturbed on tee as man grabs club from his bag

By Phil Casey, PA Golf Correspondent

Rory McIlroy’s second round of the Abrdn Scottish Open got off to a bizarre start after a spectator took a club from the four-time major winner’s bag on the 10th tee.

McIlroy was waiting to get his round under way at 8am at the Renaissance Club alongside US Open champion Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.

Footage on social media showed a man holding McIlroy’s driver and his distinctive dog headcover as the former world number one looked on in apparent bemusement.

The man was eventually escorted off the tee by a security guard after handing the club to McIlroy’s caddie Harry Diamond.

An onlooker told The Scotsman: “He was standing at the back of the tee and went over to Rory’s bag, took out the driver and had a couple of swings with it.

“When someone told him that he couldn’t do that, he replied by saying 'why not?' At that point, the security people assigned to following the group moved in and took him away.”

David Wilson, a member of nearby club Kilspindie who posted the footage, added: “He was quickly dealt with. The players laughed it off, saying they knew he wasn’t a golfer when they saw his grip.”

More in this section

Ashleigh Barty reaches Wimbledon final with win over Angelique Kerber Ashleigh Barty reaches Wimbledon final with win over Angelique Kerber
Novak Djokovic ‘feeling confident’ heading into Wimbledon semi-final Novak Djokovic ‘feeling confident’ heading into Wimbledon semi-final
Leigh Griffiths sent home from Celtic camp as police begin online activity probe Leigh Griffiths sent home from Celtic camp as police begin online activity probe
Over one million tune in for RTÉ's coverage of England v Denmark

Over one million tune in for RTÉ's coverage of England v Denmark

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more