Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 06:27

Conor McGregor lashes out at Dustin Poirier ahead of UFC bout

McGregor, 22-5, beat Poirier by TKO at UFC 178 but lost at UFC 257.
Conor McGregor lashes out at Dustin Poirier ahead of UFC bout

By PA Sport staff

Conor McGregor kicked out at Dustin Poirier as the two squared up in Las Vegas ahead of UFC 264.

Notorious will take on the American for the third time at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, this weekend with both men having scored a win over the other.

McGregor, 22-5, beat Poirier by TKO at UFC 178 in 2014 but lost his most recent bout to the same opponent by the same method at UFC 257.

Ahead of the fight, McGregor told a press conference: “I’m going to go through his head, put holes in him and take it off his shoulders, that’s the goal here.

“He’s done here, this is it for him, this is the end of the road.

“It’s on, Saturday night he’s getting walked around that octagon like a dog and put to sleep.”

More in this section

State of emergency declared in Tokyo ahead of Olympics State of emergency declared in Tokyo ahead of Olympics
Novak Djokovic ‘feeling confident’ heading into Wimbledon semi-final Novak Djokovic ‘feeling confident’ heading into Wimbledon semi-final
Ashleigh Barty reaches Wimbledon final with win over Angelique Kerber Ashleigh Barty reaches Wimbledon final with win over Angelique Kerber
Lions hopeful some self-isolating players will be able to rejoin squad today

Lions hopeful some self-isolating players will be able to rejoin squad today

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more