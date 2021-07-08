Europa Conference League: Dundalk in control while Rovers face defeat

Dundalk, Sligo Rovers and Bohemian football clubs are the Irish sides in today’s Europa Conference League action.

Dundalk took firm control of their qualifier against Newtown of Wales, with the Lilywhites winning the first leg 4-0 at Oriel Park.

Jeong-uh Han, Will Patching, David McMillan and Michael Duffy scored for Vinny Perth's side.

FULL TIME | Second goals from Will Patching and Han Jeongwoo cap an excellent performance from the Lilywhites, who dominated from start to finish. Job done. C'MON THE TOWN!

Meanwhile, veteran Scottish striker Steven Lennon scored a late winner as FH Hafnarfjordur beat Sligo Rovers 1-0 in Iceland.

Greg Bolger was sent off for the Bit O'Red after receiving two yellow cards in the second-half.

Full-time: FH Hafnarfjordur 1-0 Sligo Rovers



The #bitored fall to a one goal loss. Rovers had the better of the play but conceded late on. Bolger was sent off for two yellows



The second leg takes place next week in The Showgrounds.

Finally, it's currently 1-0 in favour of Icelandic club Stjarnan in their meeting with Bohemians this evening.