Thu, 08 Jul, 2021 - 21:01

Taoiseach reveals support for England in Euro 2020 final

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has nailed his colours to the mast
Taoiseach reveals support for England in Euro 2020 final

The Taoiseach has revealed he will be supporting England in this weekend’s Euro 2020 final.

Gareth Southgate's men will play Italy in the final on Sunday, after beating Denmark in extra time last night.

Although Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has refused to say whether he will be backing England, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has nailed his colours to the mast.

“I wish our neighbours the very best of success,” Mr Martin said at a press conference on Thursday.

He added that he was listening to Ryan Tubridy on the radio this morning “marvelling at how Irish fans love Man United and they love Chelsea and they watch Liverpool and Everton, but once they put on an English shirt they’re on the other side of the pitch.”

“I thought it was an excellent game last evening, I really enjoyed it,” Mr Martin said of Wednesday night’s clash between England and Denmark.

“I wish England every success, and I’ll be supporting them,” he added.

More in this section

UEFA president does not see a repeat of Euro 2020 finals format UEFA president does not see a repeat of Euro 2020 finals format
Scottish Open: Rory McIlroy disturbed on tee as man grabs club from his bag Scottish Open: Rory McIlroy disturbed on tee as man grabs club from his bag
Ashleigh Barty reaches Wimbledon final with win over Angelique Kerber Ashleigh Barty reaches Wimbledon final with win over Angelique Kerber
James Ryan wants Ireland to deliver ‘best performance of season’ against USA

James Ryan wants Ireland to deliver ‘best performance of season’ against USA

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more