Thu, 08 Jul, 2021 - 12:14

England charged by UEFA over laser aimed at Kasper Schmeichel

England have been charged by UEFA after incidents at Wembley.
By PA Sport Staff

UEFA has charged England after a laser pointer was aimed at Denmark’s Kasper Schmeichel in the Euro 2020 semi-final.

The goalkeeper had a laser shone in his face before he saved Harry Kane’s extra-time penalty, although Kane scored the rebound to earn England a 2-1 victory on Wednesday.

England have also been charged with “disturbance caused by its supporters during the national anthem” after home fans booed the Denmark national anthem and the lighting of fireworks inside Wembley.

Kasper Schmeichel saved the penalty but Harry Kane scored from the rebound
Kasper Schmeichel saved the penalty but Harry Kane scored from the rebound (Mike Egerton/PA)

The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body.

England came from behind after Mikkel Damsgaard’s free kick gave Denmark the lead.

Simon Kjaer’s own goal levelled for Gareth Southgate’s side and Kane booked England’s first major tournament final for 55 years when he followed up his missed penalty after Raheem Sterling was tripped by Joakim Maehle.

England now play Italy at Wembley on Sunday aiming to win their first major trophy since lifting the World Cup in 1966.

