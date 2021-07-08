Police make 20 arrests in London after fans celebrate England's win

Reuters

London police said they made 20 arrests after fans gathered to celebrate England's 2-1 win over Denmark in Wednesday's Euro 2020 semi-final.

Riot police were on hand as fans celebrated the country reaching their first major final since winning the 1966 World Cup. Traffic came to a standstill at Piccadilly Circus in central London when fans blocked streets and climbed on telephone boxes.

“20 arrests have been made by officers for a number of offences including common assault, public order and assault on police,” Met Police said on Twitter.

England will face Italy in Sunday's final at Wembley.

Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand admits he is bitter after England ended his battling side’s Euro 2020 dream.

Harry Kane’s extra-time winner sunk the Danes and earned England a 2-1 semi-final win at Wembley.

Kane scored after England were awarded a penalty by referee Danny Makkelie when Raheem Sterling went down under Joakim Maehle’s challenge.

Kasper Schmeichel saved Kane’s spot-kick – only for the striker to convert the rebound and send England through to a final with Italy on Sunday.

Hjulmand was unhappy there was a second ball on the pitch at the time of the foul but also insisted it was not a penalty.

He said: “It was a penalty which should not have been a penalty. It is something which annoys me right now. We are very disappointed.

“You cannot pass by the ball on the pitch which has so much influence on the game.

“I know it sounds weird right now but I cannot help having these feelings. One thing is to lose a game, it happens, but losing this way is disappointing because these guys have fought a lot.

“It feels bitter but we have to digest this before we can discuss these feelings. It’s a bitter way to leave the tournament.

“The way we lost makes it harder to understand why we lost. I have to be careful with what I say. We have an amazing group and we definitely can do something great again.

“Maybe it is easier for me to say how I feel in a few days.” — Additional reporting from Press Association