Wed, 07 Jul, 2021 - 19:47

Live Euro 2020 semi-final: England v Denmark

England and Denmark are fighting to take on Italy on Sunday.
15 mins: Sterling continued his lively start when he cut inside but his weak shot rolled straight to Kasper Schmeichel.

Kane then collected Kyle Walker’s pass and his snapshot from 20 yards sailed over.

5 mins: England have started with intent, forcing Denmark to defend from the word go.

A pass off the wing from England captain Harry Kane spots a great run from Raheem Sterling, but is just beyond his touch. An early sigh of relief for Denmark.

England v Denmark is underway in Wembley!

England are preparing to face Denmark in front of a home crowd at Wembley Stadium in the second Euro 2020 semi-final.

The winner will take on Italy on Sunday after they defeated Spain on penalties in Tuesday evening's semi-final.

Denmark have named an unchanged side, while England manager Gareth Southgate has opted for Arsenal's Bukayo Saka ahead of Jadon Sancho.

Here's the two starting teams for tonight:

 

