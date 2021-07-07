'Minor Covid-19' outbreak at Dundalk ahead of European tie

A number of Dundalk players will be missing for the Europa Conference League first round tie against Newtown tomorrow after a number of positive Covid-19 tests.

It has been described as a “minor Covid-19 outbreak” in the Dundalk camp, according to the Irish Examiner.

Their Welsh opponents were already without four players due to coronavirus-related problems.

Head coach Vinny Perth announced the Covid-19 cases, which were discovered after routine tests, at a press conference today.

The tests are required for teams taking part in UEFA competitions.

“There's a lot going on as we have some Covid issues in our own camp which have broken in the last couple of hours,” said Perth.

“When we all arrived at Oriel Park this morning, the only players I had out were injured pair Brian Gartland and Dan Cleary but I'm waiting for an update from our doctor at the moment in terms of who's available for tomorrow.

“We had Covid tests yesterday as part of Uefa protocols and we’re starting to receive those results.

“It’s very early to give definite numbers but we will have some players missing the game tomorrow due to Covid.

“We worked yesterday in training on a lot of our team shape and phases of play but we’ve had to drastically change that today.”

Perth believes the virus will continue to cause disruption in sport.

He said: “We have to accept that this is the world we live in. I believe Covid is rampant in our community, particularly in people aged between 17 and 30.

“A lot of players fall into that category and I think this is just the beginning of it.

“If sports teams are going to be tested, you’ll find the numbers are quite high in that age-group.”