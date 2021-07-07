Wed, 07 Jul, 2021 - 13:41

Two Lions players isolating as staff member tests positive for Covid

Five members of the touring part in total are in isolation.
By PA Sport Staff

A member of the British and Irish Lions management team in South Africa has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Lions said that the individual and four close contacts, including two players and two members of staff, are being isolated and assessed at the team hotel.

The positive result came following a lateral flow test as part of the Lions’ tour screening programme on Wednesday.

All members of the touring party have since been PCR-tested.

The latest developments are a huge setback to the tour’s prospects. The Lions are due to face South Africa in a three-Test series, starting on July 24th.

In a statement, the Lions added that Wednesday’s game against the Cell C Sharks in Johannesburg will go ahead “provided the subsequent round of PCR testing returns negative results later this afternoon.

“Should this be the case, the kick-off time for tonight’s game will be adjusted to 8pm (local time), 7pm (BST).”

The Springboks’ scheduled warm-up Test against Georgia on Friday, meanwhile, has been cancelled because of Covid-19 infections in both camps, SA Rugby announced.

