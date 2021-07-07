Dublin Marathon cancelled again as Covid creates ‘too many unknowns’

Tomas Doherty

The Dublin Marathon, due to take place on October 24th this year, has been cancelled.

Race organisers said they were not confident the event could take place safely this year as there were still “too many unknowns” over Covid-19.

Race director Jim Aughney said: “It is with great regret that we are cancelling the KBC Dublin Marathon for the second year in a row.

“Despite vigorous evaluations, there are still too many unknowns to be confident that we could provide a safe event given the pure scale of the marathon.

“We have a duty of care to the runners, volunteers, suppliers and supporters. This will be extremely disappointing news for all participants entered. We want to thank them for their continued support.”

All entries for the 2021 marathon will be valid for next year's race. A full refund option will also be available.

Runners can still enter and are invited to take part in the virtual Dublin Marathon over the October Bank Holiday weekend, from Saturday 23rd to Monday 25th.